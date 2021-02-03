NICE Announces Agile WEM, Empowering Organizations to Sustain High Employee Engagement in the Work-from-Anywhere Reality

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced Agile Workforce Engagement Management (WEM), a new offering that allows organizations to empower excellence anywhere among the workforce. Enabling employees to work from anywhere under one roof and driving up engagement, Agile WEM also empowers organizations to rapidly adapt and respond to business upheaval. Click here to learn more.

Despite the recent roll-out of vaccines in some parts of the world, it’s clear that a return to business as usual as we knew it will be slow if even a possibility. Remote work is therefore no longer an intermediate state but a long term one. Contact center teams have faced an upsurge in interaction volume over the past nine months coupled with the lack of immediate manager support and the absence of swivel chair assistance in this new reality. This has resulted in a decline in workforce engagement. Organizations must find new ways to motivate the workforce and drive up performance to ensure top quality service that’s conducive to customer loyalty. Organizations must also ensure they are equipped to face sudden business upheaval and mitigate surprises that could adversely impact continuity.