Landsbankinn hf. Financial results for the year 2020 to be published 11 February 2021
Landsbankinn will publish the financial results for the year 2020 after market closing on Thursday, 11 February 2021.
The following day, 12 February at 10:00 local time, the bank will host an investor call in English covering the main results. Please register to the call by emailing ir@landsbankinn.is.
