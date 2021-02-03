Nanotech Acquires New Patent Portfolio

The patent portfolio consists of six patents, three in each of the Canadian and United States markets which relates to innovative methods for creating customized optical devices:

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces the acquisition of a patent portfolio from Adigy Canada Inc. (“Adigy Canada”).

US9,460,665 and CA2,883,266 issued 2016 - Nano-media Information Carrier based on Pixelated Nano-structures Combined with an Intensity Control Layer

US9,696,468 issued 2017 and CA2,912,888 issued 2018 - Methods for Fabricating Color Image Display Devices Comprising Structural color pixels from a Generic Stamp

US10,281,626 issued 2019 and CA2,949,589 issued 2018 - Color Image Display Devices Comprising Structural Color Pixels that are Selectively Activated and/or Deactivated by Material Deposition



The intellectual property enables the efficient production of an optical device by prefabricating a foil substrate with nanostructures and using printers or lasers to selectively cover the nanostructures not desired to efficiently print optical devices.

Adigy Canada is controlled by Dr. Bozena Kaminska a director and shareholder of Nanotech. Nanotech paid $100,000 cash to acquire the patents and agreed to share 10% of any revenues from a specific customer developed in the next two years with ongoing royalties of 3.0% to 6.0% on other revenues derived from the patents for a period of five years.

“This acquisition adds to our already strong patent portfolio bringing it to 46 patents,” said President and CEO Troy Bullock. “These patents allow us to further protect our KolourOptik technology platform and can introduce new and exciting ways to produce security features in the future.”

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking-statements relate to anticipated developments in our operations in future periods and events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements contained in this news release will be realized.

About Nanotech

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting foils for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik is a patented visual technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable optical effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate.

LiveOptik is a patented visual technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca , the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com .

