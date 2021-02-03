COOP by Ryder Expands Service to North Carolina

COOP by Ryder , the leading truck and trailer sharing platform that connects fleet owners with idle vehicles to trusted businesses in need of rental vehicles, today announced expansion of the platform to North Carolina, allowing vehicle owners in the state to utilize the platform. The expansion also includes Tennessee and California and the announcement comes on the heels of the program’s successful rollout in Georgia, Florida, and Texas.

COOP expands insurance program to 34 states, enabling existing customers with large fleets across multiple markets to leverage the platform wherever they operate. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Fleet owners in North Carolina with idle vans, box trucks, tractors, and trailers, can now rent vehicles when they are not in use, creating additional revenue streams for businesses.

“COOP has scaled quickly and we are seeing rapid adoption of the truck and trailer sharing concept,” says Romain Rousseau, general manager for COOP by Ryder. “The platform provides a great way to flex your fleet up and down, something that traditional vehicle ownership doesn’t necessarily offer. Our customers use the platform to rent vehicles to support their demand peaks, but also to generate revenue on their idle vehicles when activity slows down.”

North Carolina is a national transportation hub with a robust trucking and logistics industry, which will benefit significantly from a leading truck and trailer sharing platform like COOP. There are also over 21,000 trucking companies in North Carolina, and a majority are small, locally owned businesses that serve their local communities – by using COOP, these small businesses will be able to keep their vehicles in use and on the roads.

Additionally, COOP announced the expansion of its insurance program to 34 states, enabling existing customers with large fleets across multiple markets to leverage the platform wherever they operate. Since its inception in 2018, COOP has experienced 250% year-over-year growth and now counts thousands of vehicles accessible in each state, including vans, box trucks, tractors, and trailers.

“Insurance is another area where we offer flexibility,” adds Rousseau. “Customers either cover the rental with their own policy or can easily purchase daily insurance through COOP’s third-party insurance partner in 34 major markets.”

About COOP by Ryder

COOP by Ryder is the largest commercial vehicle sharing platform, connecting fleet owners with idle vehicles to trusted businesses in need of rental vehicles. COOP is available on COOP.com or as a mobile app in the iOS and Android app stores.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages more than 250,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 55 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005011/en/