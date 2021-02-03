 

Bristol Myers Squibb and The Rockefeller University Announce License Agreement for SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Monoclonal Antibody Combination for the Treatment of COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 12:59  |  42   |   |   

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and The Rockefeller University today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Bristol Myers Squibb has been granted a global exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize Rockefeller’s novel monoclonal antibody (“mAb”) duo treatment that neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 virus for therapy or prevention of COVID-19.

Despite the increasing availability of the vaccines, there will continue to be patients who contract COVID-19 and will need treatment for their infection. This novel treatment is a combination of two mAbs directed at blocking the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and neutralizing the virus. The mAbs have been engineered to be highly potent and stable, allowing them to last longer in the bloodstream. Preclinical data suggest that this could enable effective treatment against multiple variants of the virus using a low dose subcutaneous administration, which would increase access to the medicine by eliminating the need for intravenous infusion.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Bristol-Myers Squibb!
Long
Basispreis 58,01€
Hebel 12,16
Ask 0,44
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 69,60€
Hebel 9,34
Ask 0,54
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Ultimately, should the clinical development be successful, these advantages could potentially help expand access globally, including to low- and middle-income countries and to communities where healthcare resources are limited—a goal that both institutions will jointly work towards.

Phase 1 clinical trials to assess dosing for IV and subcutaneous formulations, and to assess safety for the mAb duo, were initiated by Rockefeller in mid-January. Planning is underway with the goal of moving rapidly to a registrational program following readout of the phase 1 study taking place at Rockefeller University Hospital.

“We look forward to continuing to work with The Rockefeller University in this crucial effort,” said Ho Sung Cho, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Discovery Biotherapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb. “Bristol Myers Squibb has supported the development and manufacturing of clinical supplies for Rockefeller to begin the Phase 1 trial and we are committed to leveraging our capabilities and resources in an effort to expeditiously develop and bring this potential treatment to patients and further address the challenges of the pandemic.”

“The two highly potent antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, discovered by Rockefeller scientists, have the potential to play an important role in treating COVID-19 patients,” said Richard P. Lifton, President, The Rockefeller University. “New treatment options are urgently needed that treat mild to moderate disease and prevent development of severe disease in high-risk patients. Our collaboration with BMS will help us accelerate development timelines and support rapid delivery to patients.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bristol Myers Squibb and The Rockefeller University Announce License Agreement for SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Monoclonal Antibody Combination for the Treatment of COVID-19 Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and The Rockefeller University today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Bristol Myers Squibb has been granted a global exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
VBI Vaccines Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of BLA Filing for VBI’s 3-Antigen Prophylactic ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Appointment of Richard C. Adkerson as Chairman of the Board
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Pivotal Phase 3 Psoriasis Study Showing Superiority of Deucravacitinib Compared to Placebo and Otezla (apremilast)
02.02.21
WuXi STA to Purchase Bristol Myers Squibb Manufacturing Facility in Couvet, Switzerland
01.02.21
Bristol Myers Squibb Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis Accepted for Filing with Priority Review by U.S. Food and Drug Administration
31.01.21
10.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Die 5 besten Aktien zum Kauf im Biden-Bullenmarkt
31.01.21
3 Top-Aktien aus dem Gesundheitswesen, die im Jahr 2021 echte Vermögen schaffen können
22.01.21
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves OPDIVO (nivolumab) in Combination with CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) as First-line Treatment for Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
21.01.21
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Earnings Call Time Change; Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call to Occur on February 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time)
21.01.21
3 starke Dividendenaktien, die gerade extrem günstig sind
20.01.21
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Combined with Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment in Metastatic Gastric Cancer, Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer and Esophageal Adenocarcinoma
20.01.21
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) as Adjuvant Therapy for Patients with Resected Esophageal or Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
83
Auferstanden aus Ruinen? – Welche Zukunft hat Bristol Meyers Squibb?