Bristol Myers Squibb and The Rockefeller University Announce License Agreement for SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Monoclonal Antibody Combination for the Treatment of COVID-19

Despite the increasing availability of the vaccines, there will continue to be patients who contract COVID-19 and will need treatment for their infection. This novel treatment is a combination of two mAbs directed at blocking the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and neutralizing the virus. The mAbs have been engineered to be highly potent and stable, allowing them to last longer in the bloodstream. Preclinical data suggest that this could enable effective treatment against multiple variants of the virus using a low dose subcutaneous administration, which would increase access to the medicine by eliminating the need for intravenous infusion.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and The Rockefeller University today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Bristol Myers Squibb has been granted a global exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize Rockefeller’s novel monoclonal antibody (“mAb”) duo treatment that neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 virus for therapy or prevention of COVID-19.

Ultimately, should the clinical development be successful, these advantages could potentially help expand access globally, including to low- and middle-income countries and to communities where healthcare resources are limited—a goal that both institutions will jointly work towards.

Phase 1 clinical trials to assess dosing for IV and subcutaneous formulations, and to assess safety for the mAb duo, were initiated by Rockefeller in mid-January. Planning is underway with the goal of moving rapidly to a registrational program following readout of the phase 1 study taking place at Rockefeller University Hospital.

“We look forward to continuing to work with The Rockefeller University in this crucial effort,” said Ho Sung Cho, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Discovery Biotherapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb. “Bristol Myers Squibb has supported the development and manufacturing of clinical supplies for Rockefeller to begin the Phase 1 trial and we are committed to leveraging our capabilities and resources in an effort to expeditiously develop and bring this potential treatment to patients and further address the challenges of the pandemic.”

“The two highly potent antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, discovered by Rockefeller scientists, have the potential to play an important role in treating COVID-19 patients,” said Richard P. Lifton, President, The Rockefeller University. “New treatment options are urgently needed that treat mild to moderate disease and prevent development of severe disease in high-risk patients. Our collaboration with BMS will help us accelerate development timelines and support rapid delivery to patients.”