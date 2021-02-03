StepStone Group Announces Partner and Managing Director Promotions

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm, has named 10 new partners and 10 new managing directors.



Partner and Co-CEO Scott Hart said, “StepStone has always looked to hire the best people, retain them, and provide an environment for them to thrive and innovate. This year’s class of partners and managing directors have excelled over the course of their careers, playing an instrumental role in the firm’s growth and success. I could not be prouder to work alongside them.”