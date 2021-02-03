Board Changes

Professor Dame Kay Davies will be joining the Board as a Non-Executive Director, effective 1 March 2021. Professor Davies is a world-leading human geneticist with a research focus on the molecular analysis of neuromuscular and neurological disease, particularly Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). She has published more than 400 papers and pioneered approaches to the therapy of DMD. She is currently Professor of Genetics and Co-Director (and Founder Member) of MDUK Oxford Neuromuscular Centre at the University of Oxford.

Professor Davies has significant experience sitting on the Boards of both public and private companies and charities. She was co-founder of Summit Therapeutics plc and Oxstem Limited, both of which are spinouts from her research activities, and she also sits on the Board of UCB S.A. and The Biotech Growth Trust plc. She was appointed a governor of the Wellcome Trust in 2008 and was Deputy Chairman between 2013 and 2017. Professor Davies has a BA in Chemistry and a D.Phil. in Biochemistry from the University of Oxford.

The Group also announces that Martin Diggle will step down from the Board with immediate effect. Martin Diggle joined the Board of Directors in October 2012 as a non-independent Director. He is a founder of Vulpes Investment Management, which manages a number of funds including the Vulpes Life Sciences/Testudo Fund.

There are no disclosures required to be made in accordance with LR 9.6.13R.

Dr. Roch Doliveux, Non-Executive Chairman of Oxford Biomedica, said: “It is an honour to have Professor Dame Kay Davies, the world-renowned geneticist and Professor at Oxford University, agree to join the Board and further augment our science and translational expertise as we continue to strengthen Oxford Biomedica’s position as a leading gene and cell therapy company.

“I would like to thank Martin for his considerable time on the Board and the experience and support he has provided. We are delighted that Vulpes will carry on being fully supportive of the Group, remaining as a major shareholder, as we continue to grow. In addition, I thank Martin for his long service to the Group and wish him well in his future endeavours.