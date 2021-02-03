 

DFDS Invitation to conference call for DFDS´ report for Q4 2020

DFDS expects to publish the report for Q4 2020 on 10 February 2021 at around 08:00 AM CET.

Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karina Deacon, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.

The presentation in English will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.


Date:      10 February 2021

Time:      10:00 AM CET

Telephone  DK +45 35445577
UK +44 33 33000804
US +1 631 913 1422

List of international numbers:  

https://event.sharefile.com/d-s451667d1ca54c838

Access code:          81772821#

If you wish to take part in the audio conference, please dial up at least five minutes before the conference begins. It will start on time, and participants will be asked to register name and company name beforehand. 

The conference will be broadcast live on https://www.dfds.com/en/about and published there for future reference.


Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59


