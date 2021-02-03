Apollo Global Management, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

"The last decade has been a time of remarkable growth for Apollo and we believe our diversified platform has never been stronger. In the past year alone, we have added $124 billion in AUM or 38% – including $22 billion in the last quarter – to bring our total AUM to $455 billion," said Leon Black, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As part of our firm’s continued development, we are working on enhancements to our corporate governance that, subject to approvals, will be industry leading. In addition, we continue to evolve our leadership structure, including the recent naming of Marc Rowan as my successor as CEO. I have full confidence that Marc, along with Josh, Jim, Scott and our entire leadership team have the experience and acumen to lead our firm forward and continue to deliver industry leading returns.”

"Amidst great uncertainty and a volatile market backdrop, Apollo has once again demonstrated the durability and resilience of our FRE and the strength of our business model," said Josh Harris, Co-Founder. "This year, thanks to the hard work and collaboration among our deep bench of talent, we generated record inflows and invested record amounts of capital across our business."

Apollo issued a full detailed presentation of its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 results, which can be viewed through the Stockholders section of Apollo’s website at http://www.apollo.com/stockholders .

Dividends

Apollo has declared a cash dividend of $0.60 per share of its Class A Common Stock for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. This dividend will be paid on February 26, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2021. Apollo intends to distribute to its Class A common stockholders on a quarterly basis substantially all of its distributable earnings after taxes and related payables in excess of amounts determined by the executive committee of its board of directors to be necessary or appropriate to provide for the conduct of its business and, at a minimum, a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share.