Outsourcing vs Inhouse Resourcing For Lateral Flow Test Manufacturing

These potential benefits include:

Reduced costs and increased profits

Wider business benefits, including allowing customers to focus on core capabilities

Efficiency gains, through people, processes, and technology

Ensuring that quality and compliance regulations are met

Increased competitiveness and market share

The value that outsourcing partners can provide beyond the life cycle of the product portfolio

Abingdon Health is a world leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality rapid tests across all industry sectors, and is the partner of choice for a growing global customer base. The Company takes projects from initial concept through to routine and large-scale manufacturing. A full service is available to customers at the early stages of their lateral flow project looking for a partner to take a rapid test from concept through to market launch. Abingdon Health offers a full suite of lateral flow services from development and manufacture through to Smartphone reader customisation and regulatory support.

The guide can be accessed on the Abingdon Health website here and to find out more about how Abingdon Health can help with your outsourcing requirements, please contact us at: info@abingdonhealth.com .

Leigh Thomas, SVP Director of Global Sales of Abingdon Health, commented: “There are many innovative companies working in the lateral flow space who find that in-house manufacturing may be unsuitable or unsustainable for numerous reasons, such as costs, logistics, or time constraints. Outsourcing the manufacturing of these tests can be the strategic solution for many developers, allowing them to focus innovation, rather than the logistics of production. We are happy to discuss our own outsourcing offering further with anyone interested in learning more.”