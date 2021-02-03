 

STERIS Announces Leadership Succession Plan

  • Walt Rosebrough to step down as CEO at the upcoming Annual General Meeting
  • Chief Operating Officer, Dan Carestio, to succeed as President and CEO

DUBLIN, IRELAND, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) (“STERIS” or the “Company”) today announced that Walt Rosebrough, President and CEO, has announced his intention to step down on July 29, 2021, in conjunction with the company’s Annual General Meeting. Mr. Rosebrough will remain as CEO Emeritus and Senior Advisor to STERIS’s leadership and Board for the next two years.

STERIS’s Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Dan Carestio, currently Chief Operating Officer (COO), to the Board of Directors as of January 29, 2021 and Mr. Carestio will succeed Mr. Rosebrough as President and CEO, effective July 29, 2021.  The board intends to include Mr. Carestio on the slate of Directors for election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, and Mr. Rosebrough has advised the Board that he does not intend to stand for re-election.

“I believe that STERIS is stronger and better positioned than ever and has a very talented overall leadership team in place to continue to drive forward,” said Walt Rosebrough, President and CEO.  “Dan has been with STERIS over twenty years with progressively increasing responsibilities in marketing, sales, and general management.  He drove our improvements in Life Sciences and Applied Sterilization Technologies (AST) segments the past decade.  He led the successful integration of the Synergy Health AST business, took on the additional leadership of our Healthcare IPT business when that leader retired, and finally became responsible for all our operations as COO in 2018.  The success of all three of our business segments since he became COO is a testament to Dan and the STERIS leadership team.  I am extremely confident that Dan is the right person to lead STERIS into the future.”

“This announcement follows a well-planned and thoughtful succession process, which prioritizes developing leaders from within the Company,” said Dr. Mohsen Sohi, Chairman of the Board. “Dan has a long history of demonstrating his ability to lead and drive results, and the Board has full confidence in him as the next CEO for STERIS.  We are fortunate to have had Walt’s leadership for well over a decade, through some of the most challenging times in STERIS’s history.  During Walt’s tenure, we have grown revenue three-fold, completed close to fifty acquisitions, added more than 8,000 people to our workforce and grown shareholder value nearly 10 times, adding over $14 billion of market capitalization.  We are forever grateful for his contributions and look forward to continuing to have access to his counsel and expertise as an advisor to the Board and senior management for the next two years.”

