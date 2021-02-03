 

Sio Gene Therapies Announces First Patient Dosed in Clinical Trial of AXO-AAV-GM2 in Patients with Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff Disease (GM2 Gangliosidosis)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
 - First potentially disease-modifying gene therapy for GM2 gangliosidosis to enter clinical studies

 - Expect to continue patient identification, screening, and enrollment in Stage 1 of the study throughout 2021

NEW YORK and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the first patient with infantile Tay-Sachs disease has been dosed in a Phase 1/2 trial evaluating AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis, also known as Tay-Sachs or Sandhoff disease.

“We are proud to bring the first potentially disease-modifying treatment for GM2 gangliosidosis to the clinic, which is a milestone for Sio, for patients, and for the field of gene therapy,” said Gavin Corcoran, M.D., Chief R&D Officer of Sio. “By restoring lysosomal enzyme activity where it is essential, AXO-AAV-GM2 has the potential to change the course of this disease and help affected children attain and retain important neuro-developmental milestones. The prior expanded access study of AXO-AAV-GM2 provided important proof-of-concept data and we look forward to the results of the first stage of our study as we strive to develop a treatment for children suffering from this rapidly progressive and fatal disease.”

Florian Eichler, M.D., Director of the Leukodystrophy Service of the Center for Rare Neurological Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, and principal investigator, added, “To date, the current GM2 treatment landscape is limited to supportive care, underscoring the significant need for new treatment options to address this devastating pediatric neurodegenerative disease. AXO-AAV-GM2 has significant potential to address the clinical manifestations of both Tay Sachs and Sandhoff diseases, and as a result, the dosing of this patient represents a major step forward for this therapy. We look forward to evaluating the results of this study and advancing the first potentially disease-modifying treatment option for patients with GM2.”

