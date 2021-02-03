XPO Logistics Named a World’s Most Admired Company for Fourth Consecutive Year

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been named a World’s Most Admired Company for 2021 by Fortune magazine. XPO has been recognized by Fortune as a World’s Most Admired Company every year since 2018.



Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We thank Fortune for once again naming XPO to this select group of highly regarded companies. We’re honored to be recognized for excellence in areas that reflect our commitment to stakeholders, including financial soundness, people management, social responsibility and the quality of our services."