Trade360 announces maintains stock trading integrity
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Among increasing market hype, following the events of
the last few days surrounding the GME (Gamestop) stock, global multi asset
trading provider Trade360 wishes to announce that no changes or restrictions
were put on buying or selling of shares through its platform.
During the last few trading days, several major online brokers limited traders'
ability to buy shares of Gamestop, which was being subjected to a "short
squeeze" by members of the reddit community r/wallstreetbets.
These limitations occurred at some of the worlds' leading online brokerages, and
lead to concerns and allegations from the above-mentioned online community
regarding market manipulation. These voices increased when other well known
providers, run into technical difficulties forcing traders to close losing
positions and sell their stocks unwillingly.
Trade360.com continues to allow buying and selling of stocks, including GME, AMC
and BB without limitations and assures all current and potential clients that no
intervention in trading patterns will be made.
Founded in 2013, Trade360 is a leading CFD trading provider, regulated
throughout the European Union and Australia. The company offers a wide range of
products and services designed to level the financial playing field by providing
both retail and professional traders the tools and support required to trade on
financial markets.
In Europe, Trade360 is a registered brand-name of CrowdTech Ltd. - a company
authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission with
license number 202/13, and registered office at 116 Gladstonos, M. Kyprianou
House, 3rd & 4th Floors, 3032, Limassol, Cyprus.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1221455/Trade360_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152836/4828957
OTS: Trade360
