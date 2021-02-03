MIDDLETON, Mass., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamatics, a global IT, Consulting, BPM and Data Management Company, has been ranked by global advisory and consulting firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions amongst the Technology Leader in its report titled SPARK Matrix: Intelligent Document Processing Platform (IDP), 2020.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix evaluation examined Datamatics and 15 other vendors by evaluating the company's product portfolios, technology strategies, market presence, and customer value proposition. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix provides a snapshot of the key market participants and a visual representation of their positioning. It also provides strategic insights on the ranking of participating vendors in relation to their competitors along several axis, representing a range of performance parameters, coinciding with technology excellence and customer impact.

Intelligent Document Platform (IDP) is an emerging software segment consisting of a suite of tools and technologies such as computer vision, intelligent optical character recognition (iOCR), deep learning, and natural language processing (NLP) for capturing, classifying, and extracting data. An IDP platform enables organizations to streamline document processing workflows within organizations. IDP solutions help organizations automate business processes and improve overall operational efficiency and productivity. The platform serves as an intelligent and advanced document processing solution for complex data formats, as it can deliver higher document processing accuracy for complex data formats. While IDP vendors are already focusing on offering IDP solutions that can achieve higher accuracy and STP, AI technologies will continue to drive the IDP space by delivering innovative IDP solutions to support industry-wide use cases.

Datamatics offers innovative IDP platform, TruCap+ that help data-driven businesses to digitally transform themselves through robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, cloud, mobility, and advanced analytics. The integrated AI in TruCap+ scans unstructured data and also reads, deciphers, and captures relevant information fields such as invoice numbers and dates and converts it into structured data. The platform facilitates context-specific and intelligent data capture from various sources without creating any templates. TruCap+ facilitates high character accuracy, reduces errors, and improves straight through passes (STP) in document automation. It can process data from multiple sources like hard copies and digital data channels including, images, scanned documents, emails, and social media posts.