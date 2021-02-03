 

The Alarm Sports Network Acquires Fantasy Rundown

ASN Bolsters Traffic & Leads Aggregation for Fantasy Sports

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FA Media LLC (Alarm Sports Network), a burgeoning sports media company and the owners of the sports gaming brands Fantasy Alarm and Wager Alarm, today announced the acquisition of FantasyRundown.com, a high-traffic fantasy sports aggregation website.  Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Alarm Sports Network ("ASN") is fast becoming a leading industry solutions company with partners across a variety of fantasy sports and sports betting companies. Fantasy Rundown represents a well-respected and established brand which has a sizable and loyal North American fanbase. In addition, Fantasy Rundown is the only centralized hub for fantasy sports content and tools in the industry. 

"We look forward to continuing to provide one-stop access to all fantasy sports websites as we have for 13 years through FantasyRundown.com," said Garrett Greeby, Founder FantasyRundown.com.  "Joining the Alarm Sports Network family means that we will get increased exposure to brands and websites who would greatly benefit from our deep-rooted knowledge and expertise. I am excited about our plans to continue growing together in the sports gaming industry."

"ASN has been at the forefront of solving problems for sports gaming companies big and small," said Dan Williams, Co-Founder, Alarm Sports Network. "Acquiring Fantasy Rundown increases our ability to support our partners through giving them access to the best content and tools in sports gaming."

Fantasy Rundown will provide ASN properties & partners with additional visibility while delivering access to the best in breed across the fantasy sports landscape.  The current destination site will continue with its simple approach to giving you the most timely, interesting and valuable links in fantasy sports.  In the future, look for this approach for other verticals as ASN continues to provide solutions for all sports media.

About The Alarm Sports Network 
ASN is a multi-layered media company with its flagship business-to-consumer digital properties, FantasyAlarm.com & WagerAlarm.com, being premier one-stop-shop for sports gaming featuring best-in-class content, personalization, and interactivity. Our commitment to quality has won us many industry awards, including Best Mobile App, Best Daily Fantasy Sports Tool & Content, Most Innovative Fantasy Product & Best Radio Show. 

FANjections is a burgeoning data brand and key part of ASN's business-to-business and technological services division, BeAlarmed, which provides various content, data and technological solutions for companies such as SiriusXM, Sporting News, Yahoo, The New York Post, Fade The Noise and many others in sports gaming. ASN has a leadership position in the rapidly expanding sports gaming industry.

For additional information about ASN please click here or contact Rick Wolf, President, at rick@fantasyalarm.com.

For more information, visit us at http://www.fantasyalarm.com/about.php   

 



