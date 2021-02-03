Foundation Building Materials Modernizes Business Operations with RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solution

With operations spread out across over 180 locations in North America, FBM was looking to centralize its business communications into one solution, moving away from its multi-vendor legacy systems. FBM also needed a more reliable solution that provided greater mobility and multi-modal communication capabilities for staff—both office workers and drivers—to work productively from anywhere.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Foundation Building Materials (FBM), a leading construction materials distributor for the commercial construction and residential building trade, has selected RingCentral Office as its cloud communications solution, including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system, to enable more than 3,600 employees to work from anywhere.

“Reliability of service was a key factor for us, as we are a 24/7 shop and customers need to be able to reach us at all times,” said Wasi Ahmed, CIO of Foundation Building Materials. “Since onboarding with RingCentral, we have experienced zero outages and our drivers are accessible no matter where they may be on their routes. We’ve also been able to resolve one of our biggest pain points—billing. Prior to switching to RingCentral, billing was a nightmare, with having to account for multiple providers. It was impossible to forecast budget appropriately, not to mention the vast difference in the quality of service you would receive. With RingCentral, we only need to think about one communications vendor for all our needs across messaging, video, and phone for the entire company.”

Key RingCentral benefits for Foundation Building Materials include:

Enhanced mobility: As a distributor, the nature of FBM’s business is on-the-go. With RingCentral, FBM employees can access their business calls, team messaging, and video meetings from anywhere. This keeps them connected to their customers, partners, and peers at all times, no matter their location—be it at a construction site, in the office, at home, or on the road.

RingCentral’s highly reliable and redundant architecture ensures 24/7 business continuity for the company. With RingCentral, FBM has experienced higher productivity and greater efficiency in its operations. Easy to administer: RingCentral offers a single application that is easy to deploy and easy to manage. By having a single application across its entire nationwide workforce, FBM is now able to streamline its communications operations into one centralized solution.

“For the construction and distribution industry, the freedom to work from anywhere is an important reality that ties directly to business outcomes. It is wonderful to see companies like FBM modernize and take advantage of cloud solutions that enable them to vastly improve the way they connect their employees and customers to ensure work gets done,” said Carson Hostetter, senior vice president, Worldwide Field Sales, RingCentral. “We are excited to be a trusted partner of FBM, and look forward to helping them power their communications in the new world of work.”

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone (MVP) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office , a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system; Glip the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

