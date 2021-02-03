Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program

Almonty Industries Inc. (“Almonty”) (TSX:AII / OTCQX:ALMTF / Frankfurt:1MR) is pleased to announce the expansion of its current Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program at its Panasqueira mine in Portugal and at its Sangdong project in South Korea. At Panasqueira, a solar project is being implemented over the next 12 months, building a 2.52 MW facility to produce 4.1 million KWH per year which represents 21.5 % of our consumption at the mine. At Sangdong, a third-party report will be concluded over the next 3 months, analyzing the carbon footprint and how best to minimize that footprint. Given the energy from the grid supplied to the Sangdong project is 100% renewable, the Company has a unique opportunity to push towards carbon neutrality at our Korean site.

"As we transition into the wider financial ETF markets of Asia and Australia, and our visibility continues to increase as a significant producer of the strategic metals of Tungsten and Molybdenum once Sangdong and Almonty Korea Moly opens, it has become increasingly important to ensure that we are continually reviewing and developing our ESG which sits perfectly in line with the equator principles around which the Sangdong project is being built. The equator principles were the backbone of KfW-IPEX Bank support but now we find that ETF’s covering the strategic space require a continuing push across the board regarding our ESG. The aim for carbon neutrality at Sangdong is potentially achievable once underground electric fleets can maintain a charge for an entire shift which is estimated to be technically possible within the next 18 months, but we are extremely fortunate that 100% of our energy comes from a renewable source making the target of carbon neutrality achievable. With Panasqueira, we are dealing with a 126-year-old project, but we now start the process of bringing far greater attention to its ESG. The first phase of this is to provide over 20% of our energy needs from solar. Social programs are already underway for some years now and further programs are also now being evaluated to bring the mine further into the 21st century.”