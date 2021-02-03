Abzena Selected by Immunome to Develop and Manufacture Antibody Cocktail for Immunome’s COVID-19 Antibody Based Treatment

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, and Abzena, a partner research organization for integrated discovery to cGMP manufacturing solutions for biologics, today announced that Abzena was selected as Immunome’s partner research organization for IMM-BCP-01, an investigational therapeutic antibody cocktail for the treatment of COVID-19 being developed to target multiple SARS-CoV-2 antigens. Abzena will work with Immunome to produce the antibody cocktail for clinical testing. In July 2020, Immunome was awarded a $13.3 million agreement executed by the United States Department of Defense's Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND), in collaboration with the Defense Health Agency, to support this program.

Jonathan Goldman, MD, CEO of Abzena, said, “Immunome has used an innovative biologics research platform to conduct large-scale B cell interrogation of COVID-19 super-responders to identify suitable antibodies. Sarma and his team at Immunome are visionary scientists and leaders in the field and we are very honored to have been selected as the service provider of choice for clinical good manufacturing practice (GMP) manufacturing of the Immunome antibody cocktail. We strongly believe in the potential clinical benefit of this agent and look forward to helping patients in need.”

Purnanand Sarma, PhD, CEO of Immunome, said, “We selected Abzena as our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) partner due to scientific expertise, flexibility and ability to execute on our timeline, critical in these times when rapid response to the pandemic is required. We are excited that Jonathan and his team share our passion for science and delivering high quality patient outcomes. We hope to positively impact the landscape of the global pandemic through our new antibody-based therapeutic approach.”

About Immunome

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing our proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated with an initial focus on oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Immunome’s proprietary discovery platform identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets by leveraging highly educated components of the immune system, memory B cells, from patients whose bodies have learned to fight off their disease. For more information, please visit www.immunome.com.