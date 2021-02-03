Carvana Makes Louisiana Debut With The New Way to Buy a Car

Leading online auto retailer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) has debuted in Louisiana, offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Lafayette area residents. Customers can shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.

Carvana launches in Louisiana, bringing The New Way to Buy a Car to Lafayette, its 267th market. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana saves customers valuable time and money, allowing them to skip the dealership and shop from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device. Carvana vehicles come with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the time to ensure the vehicle fits their life; an upgrade to the traditional test-drive. Lafayette area customers can see how their car handles the quick day trip over to New Orleans or simply take it for a spin to the store to ensure it fits that week’s grocery run.

Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented 360-degree virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition, 360-degree photography, inside and out. Carvana vehicles are Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

“Today’s debut in Louisiana means we can offer as-soon-as-next-day delivery of thousands of vehicles to Lafayette area residents, giving them a great selection, at great prices, with great customer service,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “Whether you’re looking for a Jeep Wrangler or a Honda Civic, we’re confident customers in Louisiana will embrace our easy, transparent car buying experience.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 267 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

