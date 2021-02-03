 

Veracyte Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 13:00  |  21   |   |   

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

The company expects to report total revenue of between $34.0 million and $35.0 million and product and testing volume of between 13,000 and 13,200 tests for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 16% and 14% at the midpoint of the range, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The company expects to report total revenue of between $117.0 million and $118.0 million and product and testing volume of between 44,400 and 44,600 tests for the full year ended 2020, compared to $120.4 million and 40,292 tests for full-year 2019. In addition, the company expects to report cash and cash equivalents of between $345.0 million and $350.0 million as of December 31, 2020.

“We continued the strong rebound in our business during the fourth quarter, with revenue and genomic testing and product volume exceeding pre-pandemic levels,” said Bonnie Anderson, Veracyte’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Moreover, I am incredibly proud of our team’s performance throughout 2020 as we advanced our vision of improving outcomes for patients all over the world at every step of their journey. With our comprehensive menu of advanced genomic tests that address unmet needs across the care continuum, our platform for serving global markets and our robust pipeline, we believe we are well-positioned for long-term, sustained growth.”

The preliminary revenue and cash information presented in this press release is based on Veracyte’s current expectations, is unaudited and may be adjusted as a result of, among other things, the completion of Veracyte’s quarterly and annual financial closing procedures and audit by Veracyte’s independent registered public accounting firm. Actual results may differ materially from those disclosed in this press release. Veracyte will report its full financial results and other metrics during its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results later this month.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company’s growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company’s tests in thyroid cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping test is in development. With Veracyte’s exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veracyte Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. The company expects to report total revenue of between $34.0 million and $35.0 million and product and testing volume of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
VBI Vaccines Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of BLA Filing for VBI’s 3-Antigen Prophylactic ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Appointment of Richard C. Adkerson as Chairman of the Board
Titan Medical Announces Us $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:05 Uhr
Veracyte to Acquire Decipher Biosciences
06.01.21
Veracyte to Participate in 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference