NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
3 February 2021
Company Announcement number 12/2021
Final amounts of mortgage covered bonds series 10F and 10G to be put on auction
Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final amounts of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) to be put on auction for the refinancing of FlexLån in series 10F and 10G as of 1 April 2021.
The exact terms and conditions of the auctions are set out in the appendix to this announcement.
In addition, Realkredit Danmark will refinance approx. DKK 30 mill. FlexLån with Government guarantee in series 10A. The mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) will be sold on Wednesday 24 February 2021 at 11.30 am. Interested parties may contact RD Funding on the phone number mentioned below.
Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.
