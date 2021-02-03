Kymera Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership with Key Appointments and Promotions

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced the appointments of Ashwin Gollerkeri, MD, as Senior Vice President, Head of Development, and Kevin Dushney, as Vice President, Information Technology, as well as the promotion of Karen Martin, JD, PhD to Vice President, Head of Legal.



“We continue to grow and broaden our organizational capabilities as we evolve toward becoming a fully integrated degrader medicines company,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “In 2021, we expect to make significant strides in this mission with three novel protein degrader programs planned to enter clinical development across healthy volunteers, immune-inflammatory diseases and cancer patients. We expect to benefit considerably from Ashwin’s expertise and track record in leading the development and approval of novel targeted oncology medicines. Further, Kevin and Karen will be important leaders in critical functions that will help guide Kymera toward becoming a fully integrated degrader medicine company.”