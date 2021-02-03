 

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Advances CRN04777 for Congenital Hyperinsulinism into Phase 1 Study

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Phase 1 study is designed to provide clinical proof-of-concept by taking advantage of established methods in endocrinology

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced the initiation of a Phase 1 study of CRN04777, an oral, nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist being developed as a treatment for congenital hyperinsulinism (HI). Congenital HI is a rare genetic disease associated with dysregulated insulin production in which excess insulin produces life-threatening hypoglycemia (low blood glucose) beginning at birth. The purpose of this study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of CRN04777 in healthy adult volunteers. In addition, the study is designed to test the mechanism of action of CRN04777 by measuring its ability to suppress insulin secretion in healthy volunteers following stimulation with either glucose or a sulfonylurea, an agent that increases the secretion of insulin.

“Congenital HI is a truly devastating disease. Early recognition, diagnosis and treatment is imperative to prevent life-threatening hypoglycemia, severe neurological sequelae and developmental delay,” said Sr. Medical Director Chris Ferrara-Cook, M.D., Ph.D., a pediatric endocrinologist who has specialized in the treatment of children with congenital HI throughout her medical career and who is leading this clinical program at Crinetics. “Families with a child diagnosed with congenital HI are burdened with years of constant glucose monitoring and maintenance in an attempt to minimize the degree and frequency of hypoglycemic events. Treatment options are limited, and we believe the current standard of care is inadequate. CRN04777 is a novel therapy under development that focuses on reducing insulin secretion, with a mechanism of action that we believe could treat all genetic forms of congenital HI. Oral administration has a significant advantage for treating the infants and young children who have the greatest need for novel therapies.”

