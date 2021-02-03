 

Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of People Corporation Vote FOR the Proposed Plan of Arrangement

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PEO) is pleased to announce both Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis and Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis”) have recommended that holders (the “Shareholders”) of common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company vote FOR the proposed plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with  an entity (the “Purchaser”) controlled by certain investment funds managed by the Merchant Banking business of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. ISS and Glass Lewis are independent proxy advisory firms who provide voting recommendations to institutional shareholders.

Under the Arrangement, shareholders will receive $15.22 in cash per Share, other than certain senior management shareholders (the “Rollover Shareholders”) who will receive, in respect of certain of their Shares, consideration consisting of cash and shares of the direct parent of the Purchaser.

Favourable ISS and Glass Lewis Recommendations

In reaching its conclusion ISS noted:

“The all-cash consideration will allow shareholders to exit their investment at a significant premium to the company's unaffected share price and a significant premium over its all-time high. Furthermore, the consideration appears to represent a significant premium over the company's historical valuation levels. Finally, it appears the company ran a robust strategic review and sale process, and terms of the transaction give the board the ability to respond to superior proposals. In light of those above reasons and the favourable market reaction, shareholder approval of this resolution is warranted.”

Glass Lewis’ report states that:

“Overall, given the scope of the sale process and the number of parties involved, we believe the board has taken generally reasonable steps to conduct a check of the market prior to entering into the proposed transaction agreement. In this case, we see no reason to doubt that the proposed transaction likely represents the most favorable offer available to People shareholders at the present time… Accordingly, we recommend that shareholders vote FOR this proposal.”

The Meeting

The special meeting of Shareholders to vote on the Arrangement is scheduled to be held in a virtual format only on February 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Winnipeg time) via live audio webcast online at https://web.lumiagm.com/220899676.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT – PLEASE VOTE TODAY
The proxy voting deadline is 9:00 a.m. (Winnipeg time) on February 9, 2021
The Board of Directors (with Laurie Goldberg, as Executive Chairman, CEO and a Rollover Shareholder,
27.01.21
People Corporation Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021
14.01.21
People Corporation Files Management Information Circular for Special Meeting of Shareholders and Announces Receipt of Advance Ruling Certificate
14.01.21
People Corporation Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results