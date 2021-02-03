 

Routemaster Capital Announces 101.6 Percent Increase in Treasury Balance in Leading DeFi Protocols and Announces Thibaut Ceyrolle, Snowflake EMEA Founder, as Special Advisor for Cloud Infrastructure; Olivier Roussy Newton Appointed as EIR

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 13:00  |  21   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routemaster Capital Inc. (the “Company” or “Routemaster”) (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR), a Canadian decentralized finance company, is pleased to announce its diversified portfolio of DeFi protocols has grown 101.6% in value since January 12, 2021.

On the January 12, 2021, Routemaster announced it had made investments in a diversified portfolio of DeFi protocols. Some of the main positions taken were SNX, AAVE, UNI, and YFI, amongst others. Each of the protocols was selected for their active and growing user bases, strong volumes on their platforms, leading investors, and continued growth in Total Value Locked. The platforms are market leaders in their respective use cases including borrowing and lending, decentralized exchanges, derivatives, and asset management. Since investing on January 12th, the portfolio has grown by 101.6% in value calculated as of the 31st of January at 11.54 AM CET. Additional yield was generated by staking the various protocols and lending out the assets.

Routemaster is also pleased to announce Thibaut Ceyrolle, EMEA founder and VP of Snowflake Inc., has joined the board of advisors of Routemaster. Thibaut has a wealth of experience in growing and scaling Software and Cloud industries companies for more than 20 years. He was Snowflake’s first employee outside the United States. Under Thibaut’s leadership, Snowflake EMEA grew from zero to a presence in 14 countries, and several hundred new customers and employees with an unprecedented growth in the Software industry. Snowflake is one of the most successful IPOs in the software industry and the largest software initial public offering in Q4 last year. Thibaut has been named the #1 Sales leader 2020 in the sales confidence community.

“I am honoured to become an advisor of Routemaster Capital, which is bringing a revolution in the decentralized finance space to the public markets. The cloud revolutionized the IT space, and decentralized finance will do the same for finance. Routemaster is helping the democratization and access to DeFi for public market investors,” said Mr. Ceyrolle.

“We are very excited to have a person of Thibaut’s caliber join our advisory team. His experience growing Snowflake will help us build Routemaster into a key player in the DeFi ecosystem,” said Wouter Witvoet, who’s also an advisor to the Company.

Olivier Roussy Newton has joined Routemaster as Entrepreneur-in-Residence. In this position, Newton will help seek out strategic investments and partnerships for the Company. Olivier is the founder of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSX.V HIVE) which was among the first public companies focused on cryptocurrency mining.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Routemaster Capital Announces 101.6 Percent Increase in Treasury Balance in Leading DeFi Protocols and Announces Thibaut Ceyrolle, Snowflake EMEA Founder, as Special Advisor for Cloud Infrastructure; Olivier Roussy Newton Appointed as EIR TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Routemaster Capital Inc. (the “Company” or “Routemaster”) (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR), a Canadian decentralized finance company, is pleased to announce its diversified portfolio of DeFi protocols has grown …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Asia Broadband Retains Integrity Media for Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Portage County Sheriff’s Department Selects Draganfly to Provide its Vital Intelligence ...
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
Isracann Prepares to Import Canadian Cannabis into Israel and Europe
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus