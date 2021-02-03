Cannabis Quencher to be Produced at Tinley’s California Facility

Cannabis Quencher’s products have consistently been among the top-selling cannabis beverages in California for the past several years. These acclaimed products will be produced at Tinley’s facility for the first time in a 2 fl oz format. Like their larger 16 fl oz counterparts, the 2 fl oz versions contain 100mg of THC. For safe and easy-to-make microdose mocktails, Cannabis Quencher’s EasyDose Window on the side of each bottle allows for a safe, reliable, and customizable pour. CQ is vegan, non-GMO and contains no gluten or artificial sweeteners.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“ Tinley's ” or “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that Cannabis Quencher, long one of California’s best-selling cannabis beverages, will be produced at Tinley’s cannabis beverage bottling facility in Long Beach, California.

Cannabis Quencher’s flavors include:

Strawberry Lemonade – The brand’s most popular flavor blends sweet strawberry and tart lemonade for an irresistible pink treat.

Old Fashioned Lemonade – CQ’s classic infusion of lemons and cannabis, sweetened with cane sugar.

Nighttime Berry Lime with CBN – Cannabis Quencher’s first offering that combines CQ’s award winning flavor profiles with Valerian and Lemon Balm. Valerian is traditionally used as a sleep aid.



“CQ looks forward to expanding its product line with the world-class team and equipment that operates at the Tinley facility. I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know their team for some time now and am looking forward to working with them in their newly-commissioned facility,” said Kenny Morrison of Cannabis Quencher.

“These products are the first to be made with CBN in this facility,” said Rick Gillis, President of Tinley, Western USA. “A strong product lineup with unique cannabinoids and botanicals, combined with Cannabis Quencher’s longstanding and well-renowned brand, make for an exciting offering to consumers in California as the beverage category continues to grow. We’re looking forward to working with the CQ team and having their products in the facility’s growing family of third-party brands.”

Tinley granted 2,400,000 stock options to employees, consultants, officers and directors of Tinley, each exercisable for a period of five years, pursuant to a resolution passed on January 27, 2021.

