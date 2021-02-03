BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for RAPIVAB Expanding Patient Population to Include Children Six Months and Older
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a supplemental new drug application for RAPIVAB (peramivir injection)
expanding the patient population of RAPIVAB for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza to include patients six months and older who have been symptomatic for no more than two days. Prior to
this approval, RAPIVAB had been indicated for patients two years and older.
“Influenza can have serious and deadly consequences and we are very pleased that the FDA has extended the approved indication for RAPIVAB to include patients as young as six months. These patients can be among those at greatest risk for severe outcomes and RAPIVAB is an important antiviral with proven benefits,” said Dr. William Sheridan, chief medical officer of BioCryst.
About RAPIVAB (peramivir injection)
RAPIVAB (peramivir injection) is approved in the United States for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza in patients six months and older who have been symptomatic for no more than two days. It is administered via an intravenous infusion for a minimum of 15 minutes at recommended doses of 600 mg/kg for adults and adolescents and 12 mg/kg for pediatric patients ages six months to 12 years. Efficacy of RAPIVAB is based on clinical trials of naturally occurring influenza in which the predominant influenza infections were influenza A virus and a limited number of patients infected with influenza B virus. Visit http://www.rapivab.com to learn more.
U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information
Indication
RAPIVAB is indicated for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza in patients 6 months and older who have been symptomatic for no more than 2 days.
Limitations of Use
- Efficacy of RAPIVAB is based on clinical trials of naturally occurring influenza in which the predominant influenza infections were influenza A virus; a limited number of subjects infected with influenza B virus were enrolled.
- Influenza viruses change over time. Emergence of resistance substitutions could decrease drug effectiveness. Other factors (for example, changes in viral virulence) might also diminish clinical benefit of antiviral drugs. Prescribers should consider available information on influenza drug susceptibility patterns and treatment effects when deciding whether to use RAPIVAB.
- The efficacy of RAPIVAB could not be established in patients with serious influenza requiring hospitalization.
Contraindications
