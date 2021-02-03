 

LIZHI INC. Issues Letter to Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC1 audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today released a letter to shareholders from the Company’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai.

To the shareholders of LIZHI INC.:

It is my pleasure to issue the first letter to shareholders on behalf of LIZHI INC. after the Company went public. First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all our shareholders for your support and trust over the past year. 2020 was indeed an extraordinary year for all of us. The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused many disruptive changes and uncertainties to our daily lives. Even so, 2020 was a landmark year for LIZHI as we successfully listed our shares on the Nasdaq Global Market in the U.S. Embarking on our new journey as a public company is a milestone and a new beginning for us. Despite the challenging macro environment, we have stood our ground and are proud to have achieved certain impressive results.

Reflecting on 2020, one of the things that touched us the most was the importance of the emotional connection between individuals. Especially at the time when many people were not able to meet in person, the desire to communicate and connect through video or voice appeared to be particularly strong. We have felt the weight of responsibility in living our mission more than ever – "Bring people closer together through voice."

Voice has played a decisive role in human evolution. Dating back to Homo sapiens era, if a lion was about to attack, humans would warn each other of the danger by saying: "A lion is coming from the mountain on the right; we need to swim to the other side of the river!” During the long nights when primitive peoples huddled together in caves, they bonded with each other through language and oral communication. Similarly, in modern human history, the legends and fables shared through word of mouth inspired mankind to forge ahead, make inventions and create civilizations.

Although nowadays we can express ourselves and communicate through various mediums, voice remains one of the most important methods of communication among them. As a leading audio platform in China, our vision to become one of the largest audio platforms globally remains our consistent focus.

Our Strategy

Based on our vision of globalization, we put forward a strategy to expand our global footprint through audio innovation in 2020. Over the past year, our steadfast efforts have yield meaningful results. For example, shortly after its launch in the United States, Tiya, our audio-based social product, soared to rank among the top 4 social networking apps in the U.S. Within a few months of Tiya’s launch worldwide, it has been ranked among the top 10 social networking apps in about 50 countries worldwide. Currently, Tiya has users in over 200 countries.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LIZHI INC. Issues Letter to Shareholders GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC1 audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today released a letter to shareholders …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Asia Broadband Retains Integrity Media for Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Portage County Sheriff’s Department Selects Draganfly to Provide its Vital Intelligence ...
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
Isracann Prepares to Import Canadian Cannabis into Israel and Europe
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
LIZI Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Lizhi Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
28.01.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Lizhi, Inc. (LIZI)
26.01.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Lizhi, Inc. (LIZI)
25.01.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lizhi Inc. - LIZI
22.01.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Lizhi Inc.
21.01.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Lizhi, Inc. (LIZI) Investors
21.01.21
LIZHI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lizhi, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
20.01.21
LIZI Equity Alert: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Lizhi Inc. – LIZI
19.01.21
LIZI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Lizhi Inc. – LIZI
13.01.21
LIZHI INC. Launches LIZHI PODCAST Mini-Program on WeChat and Continues Expanding Exclusive Podcast Content Offering

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
00:03 Uhr
2
Lizhi Inc - Anbieter von Technologien für Audio-Intelligenz