LIZHI INC. Issues Letter to Shareholders

It is my pleasure to issue the first letter to shareholders on behalf of LIZHI INC. after the Company went public. First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all our shareholders for your support and trust over the past year. 2020 was indeed an extraordinary year for all of us. The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused many disruptive changes and uncertainties to our daily lives. Even so, 2020 was a landmark year for LIZHI as we successfully listed our shares on the Nasdaq Global Market in the U.S. Embarking on our new journey as a public company is a milestone and a new beginning for us. Despite the challenging macro environment, we have stood our ground and are proud to have achieved certain impressive results.

Reflecting on 2020, one of the things that touched us the most was the importance of the emotional connection between individuals. Especially at the time when many people were not able to meet in person, the desire to communicate and connect through video or voice appeared to be particularly strong. We have felt the weight of responsibility in living our mission more than ever – "Bring people closer together through voice."

Voice has played a decisive role in human evolution. Dating back to Homo sapiens era, if a lion was about to attack, humans would warn each other of the danger by saying: "A lion is coming from the mountain on the right; we need to swim to the other side of the river!” During the long nights when primitive peoples huddled together in caves, they bonded with each other through language and oral communication. Similarly, in modern human history, the legends and fables shared through word of mouth inspired mankind to forge ahead, make inventions and create civilizations.

Although nowadays we can express ourselves and communicate through various mediums, voice remains one of the most important methods of communication among them. As a leading audio platform in China, our vision to become one of the largest audio platforms globally remains our consistent focus.

Our Strategy

Based on our vision of globalization, we put forward a strategy to expand our global footprint through audio innovation in 2020. Over the past year, our steadfast efforts have yield meaningful results. For example, shortly after its launch in the United States, Tiya, our audio-based social product, soared to rank among the top 4 social networking apps in the U.S. Within a few months of Tiya’s launch worldwide, it has been ranked among the top 10 social networking apps in about 50 countries worldwide. Currently, Tiya has users in over 200 countries.