NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  Cosmetic threads are used for gently lifting sagging facial skin to obtain a smoother and more youthful experience. This treatment is less invasive and can minimize sagging more easily and with less risk than traditional methods. Thread lifts have recently emerged because many people want facelifts, but find these too expensive. Competition among manufacturers has increased with rising availability of various brands. They provide a broad portfolio of cosmetic threads and combine the right products with technical support and continual innovation.

Moreover, popularity of non-surgical techniques and new innovative methods of treatment, such as 4d thread lifting, is expected to increase demand for cosmetic threads. Increasing investments by companies for advanced product development are also expected to create growth opportunities in the near.

According to the latest report published by Persistence Market Research, the global cosmetic threads market was valued at US$ 114 Mn in 2020, and is expected to witness a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2020 – 2030).

 Key Takeaways from Cosmetic Threads Market Study  

  • The barb & cone threads segment is expected to hold significant revenue share of around 60% in the cosmetic threads market.
  • Face lift is the most attractive application with the highest share, followed by breast lift.
  • In terms of regional growth, Europe and Latin America are manufacturing hubs for cosmetic threads, and are anticipated to witness rapid growth over the coming years.
  • The COVID-19 outbreak has had a negative impact on the cosmetic threads market, attributed to supply chain disruptions in the initial months of 2020, a year that saw the market grow at around 4%. However, 2021 looks brighter, and growth will be back to close to 7% here onwards.
  • Around 40% of these procedures are performed at ambulatory surgical centers around the world.
  • The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of close to 8% through 2030.
  • The cosmetic threads market in Germany is expected to progress at a CAGR of around 7.5%.

