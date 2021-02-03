SAIC Honored by Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies List

“We are incredibly excited and honored to be recognized in FORTUNE’s prestigious Most Admired Companies list,” said SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene . “This recognition highlights the innovative steps we have made to advance SAIC through our investments, resulting in the increased value we bring to our customers and our ability to attract and retain top talent. With our focused investment in digital transformation, we will better serve our employees, customers, and shareholders for many years to come.”

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC ) has been named by FORTUNE Magazine as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies and ranked sixth within the Information Technology Services category. This is the company’s fourth recognition on FORTUNE’s list since SAIC’s inception in 2013.

FORTUNE collaborated with partner Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation in which executives, directors, and analysts were asked to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

FORTUNE determined 1,500 candidates then winnowed the assortment to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 670 in 30 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool of 670; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group.

Companies with a survey score that ranked in the top half of its industry were listed. SAIC was ranked sixth among IT Services companies.

“SAIC’s ranking reflects the steps we have made to advance our company, positioning SAIC for our customers mission-critical work today, and for many years to come,” Keene said. “I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments on behalf of our customers, communities and colleagues, and to be part of a team that is – in the fullest sense of the words – mission-driven.”

The complete list of Most Admired Companies can be found in FORTUNE magazine and online at https://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies.

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier Fortune 500 technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.