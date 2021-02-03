 

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Director Resignation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 13:16  |  36   |   |   

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc

Director Resignation

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc announces that Mr Michael Liston has resigned as a director of the Company with immediate effect from 3 February 2021. Michael has also resigned from the Audit Committee, for which he was formerly Chair.

The Board is well advanced with the recruitment of Michael's replacement and expects to confirm the appointment of an appropriate candidate in due course.

Ernie Richardson, Chairman, said ‘we would like to place on record our thanks to Mike for his contribution to the success of the Company since launch and wish him well for the future’.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group:                            020 3667 8181




