 

Advanced Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on March 5, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 22, 2021.

Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Wertpapier


