Elevate Your Big Game Menu with an Authentic Stadium Food Experience

When it comes to preparing a menu for the biggest football game of the year, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), which partners with the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs and nine other NFL teams for food and beverage services, knows what it takes to energize fans and keep them well-fed.

While at-home watch parties will be smaller than usual this year, Aramark’s culinary teams from Arrowhead Stadium and around the league are sharing their favorite game day recipes, tips and cooking demos, at aramark.com/gameday and fyp365.com, to help fans prepare for the big game this Sunday, February 7.

“What better way to enjoy the big game than with a menu featuring original tastes and flavors from your favorite football stadium?” said Aramark Senior Executive Chef Erin Wishon, who is based out of Arrowhead Stadium. “Regardless of who you are cheering for, it always helps to have food options that include some home(field) cooking. As a Chiefs fan, I’ll be serving Kansas City barbecue!”

RECREATE THE TASTES OF ARROWHEAD STADIUM

Chef Wishon shares two fan favorites from Arrowhead Stadium and notes homemade or prepared barbecue can work for either recipe.

Arrowhead BBQ Stak: Waffle fries topped with pepper jack cheese sauce, slow-smoked beef brisket, charred corn & sweet potato poblano relish, and roasted apple crunch.

Arrowhead Short Rib Melt: Braised short rib with caramelized onions and three types of cheese, sandwiched between Texas Toast.

COOK ALONG WITH A CHEF

Aramark Regional Executive Chef Glenn Richmond shares his game plan for recreating stadium recipes at home, with the help of easy to follow videos.

PUT A TWIST ON GAME DAY CLASSICS

Take the game day spread in a new and unique direction with twists on classic stadium recipes. The following recipes are packed with flavor and are a great compliment to a traditional menu.