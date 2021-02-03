 

Carvana Offers As-Soon-As-Next Day Delivery to Baton Rouge

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, now offers as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Baton Rouge area residents. Customers can shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer in minutes, whether or not they are purchasing a vehicle.

Carvana offers Baton Rouge area residents The New Way to Buy a Car with as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana customers save valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Car by skipping the dealership and shopping online. Carvana never charges hidden fees like “documentation fees,” which can often be added to the price of a vehicle at the last minute. Additionally, customers looking to trade in or sell their vehicle, can simply enter their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

All 20,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees, so customers get a high-definition virtual tour, along with the peace of mind of a seven-day return policy. This upgrade to the traditional test drive gives customers the time to ensure their vehicle fits their life, whether installing car seats or seeing how much cargo space it offers for groceries.

Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented 360-degree virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition, 360-degree photography, inside and out. Carvana vehicles are Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

“We’re steadily growing our reach in Louisiana and we’re confident that Baton Rouge residents will embrace having the convenience, transparency, and safety that comes with The New Way to Buy a Car,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “We want to bring a better car buying experience to as many people as possible and offering as-soon-as-next-day delivery helps us give that to the Baton Rouge community.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 270 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.



