Mydecine Innovations Group Appoints Josephine Wu to Board of Directors
Provides update on U.S. OTC Listing
DENVER, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to
the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, announced the appointment of Josephine Wu, Founder and CIO at Aionious Management, Ltd., to the
Company’s Board of Directors.
Josh Bartch, Chairman and CEO of Mydecine, stated, “The Board of Directors welcomes Ms. Josephine Wu to our board as a contributing member as Mydecine continues its growth trajectory. Josephine’s operational and financial leadership in the healthcare and biopharma spaces in addition to her experience bringing numerous successful drugs to market underpins Mydecine’s core strategy in the sector. Her knowledge will be incredibly valuable as we continue to execute on our business model and provide tremendous value to our partners, investors and shareholders.”
Ms. Wu has over 18 years of hedge fund, family office and global asset management experience including 10 years of listed, pre-IPO and early-stage Pan-Asia healthcare investment experience. She has been CIO and portfolio manager with combined assets under management over US$5 billion. She is the founder and CIO of Aionious Management Limited, a dedicated healthcare investment company which invests and provides business development and commercialization strategies in pan Asia region, specifically in China. Ms. Wu brings in an extensive network of experts in operation, clinical, market positioning and regulatory knowledge in the Pan Asia healthcare landscape. Her investments in different stages healthcare companies have led to a few successful commercialization launches of pharmaceutical products, regulatory approvals for decontamination solutions for hospitals and research centers and signing of strategic partnerships in commercialization transactions and IPOs.
“I am pleased to join Mydecine’s Board of Directors to support management efforts to develop innovative solutions using psychedelic-assisted therapies to treat the global mental health challenge,” said Ms. Wu. “Throughout my career, I have leveraged my experiences in healthcare to advance both start up and mature companies through their various stages of development. I am excited to get to assist Mydecine as it continues progress its business model.”
