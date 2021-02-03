Mydecine Innovations Group Appoints Josephine Wu to Board of Directors

Provides update on U.S. OTC Listing

DENVER, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, announced the appointment of Josephine Wu, Founder and CIO at Aionious Management, Ltd., to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Josh Bartch, Chairman and CEO of Mydecine, stated, “The Board of Directors welcomes Ms. Josephine Wu to our board as a contributing member as Mydecine continues its growth trajectory. Josephine’s operational and financial leadership in the healthcare and biopharma spaces in addition to her experience bringing numerous successful drugs to market underpins Mydecine’s core strategy in the sector. Her knowledge will be incredibly valuable as we continue to execute on our business model and provide tremendous value to our partners, investors and shareholders.”