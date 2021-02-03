 

Zash Studio Documentary Chicago America’s Hidden War Lands on Oscar Eligibility List

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 13:30  |  37   |   |   

Bethlehem, PA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) and its newly engaged partner Zash Global Media and Entertainment, with subsidiaries Zash Studios has recently come on board with Miss Muffet Studios and Six+One Studios on the film Chicago: America’s Hidden War. We’re excited to announce that the feature length documentary exposing Chicago’s gut-wrenching violence has been included on the 2021 Oscars Eligibility list. In his directorial debut, Daylight Supreme’s film Chicago: America’s Hidden War is being considered in the Best Documentary Feature Category. Zash Studio, a subsidiary of Zash Global Media and Entertainment, first screened the film in their studio location in Syracuse, New York.

Chicago: America’s Hidden War pulls back the curtain to expose the real pain of Chicago’s inner city and what happens when we as American’s turn a blind eye to over 10,000 senseless deaths since the beginning of the war in Afghanistan. That’s more than our fallen soldiers who died in Afghanistan and Iraq combined. It’s time we take a stand, turning apathy into empathy to create real change. No longer can we sit on the sidelines and watch another American die from senseless violence.

“The violence and statistics are staggering, with over 77,000 Americans shot and over 10,000 killed since 2001, and we appreciate the national attention to this problem. We must unite to address these issues in Chicago and other major cities in order to protect our nation’s youth from the gun violence that has now claimed more American lives in Chicago than the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan combined. We kindly ask everyone to take the time to watch our documentary and help us in addressing this “hidden” problem in one of the nation’s largest cities,” said Dimas Salaberrios.

Dimas Salaberrios is a leader in the social justice movement. In addition to Chicago: America’s Hidden War, Mr. Salaberrios has published an autobiography, Street God: The Explosive True Story of a Former Drug Boss on the Run from Life in the Hood, which was an Amazon Category Best Seller. He also worked on the production of the documentary Emanuel, with Viola Davis, Steph Curry and Mariska Hargitay about the 2015 Charleston church shooting that claimed the lives of nine Emanuel AME Church members in an act of domestic terrorism. 

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zash Studio Documentary Chicago America’s Hidden War Lands on Oscar Eligibility List Bethlehem, PA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) and its newly engaged partner Zash Global Media and Entertainment, with subsidiaries Zash Studios has recently come on board with Miss Muffet Studios and Six+One …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Asia Broadband Retains Integrity Media for Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Portage County Sheriff’s Department Selects Draganfly to Provide its Vital Intelligence ...
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
Isracann Prepares to Import Canadian Cannabis into Israel and Europe
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Music.ly, TikTok, Triller and MoviePass Innovators Unite to Create Digital Media Disruption