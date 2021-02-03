Nextech AR’s Virtual Event Platform Selected by The Canadian Dairy XPO for its 2021 Virtual Trade Show

This event will include a virtual show floor featuring interactive booths from more than 350 exhibitors representing 32 countries. Through the VXP, exhibitors can easily select a virtual layout that best fits their needs and customize all aspects of the design to include company branding, images, videos, and live chat.

The platform will allow exhibitors to access contact information of attending dairy producers who view their exhibit. Additionally, a virtual “brochure stand” will allow dairy producers to collect information from exhibits. Dairy producers and sales representatives will also have the ability to schedule one-on-one meetings following the event.

The two-day event will feature addresses from Dr. Jan Pol, veterinarian, and star of Nat Geo Wild’s ‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’ and Dr. Joep Driessen, founder of CowSignals. Registration is free but attendees are encouraged to make a donation to support local 4H dairy clubs.

“Transitioning our event to be fully virtual was a challenging task this year, as so many of our exhibitors rely on the show floor and in-person opportunities to showcase their business model and product offerings. We were immediately impressed with Nextech’s ability to retain many of the engaging, interactive elements of our in-person event, such as exhibitor booths and networking opportunities, and convert them into a virtual setting. What’s more, with their platform we can expand the 2021 CDX into a truly global showcase of the Canadian dairy industry,” said Jordon Underhill, Founder and General Manager of the Canadian Dairy XPO. “It was also very important to us that we worked with a Canadian company, as so much of what we do is rooted in supporting our local community. The Nextech team displayed a keen understanding for not only the unique needs of a trade show within the agricultural industry, but also a commitment to creating standout, customizable experiences for all exhibitors.”