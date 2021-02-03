Plus Products Inc. Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., is pleased to announce an extraordinary meeting of holders of 8.00% unsecured convertible debentures due February 28, 2021 (the “Debentures”).

Date: February 25, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time)

Place: Telephone Conference Call

A Management Information Circular (the “Circular”) containing a detailed description of certain amendments for consideration (the “Debenture Amendments”) and resolutions for consideration (the “Resolution Amendments”) has been mailed to the Company's debentureholders of record (the “Debentureholders”). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting is scheduled to be held by telephone conference and the Company encourages Debentureholders to vote by proxy, in accordance to the instructions provided in the Circular. The Circular has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR and is available at www.sedar.com.

The Debenture Amendments to be considered are the following:

a) to extend the maturity date of the Debentures from February 28, 2021 to February 28, 2024;



b) to increase the coupon rate of the Debentures from 8.00% to 12.00% per annum effective February 28, 2021;



c) to grant to Odyssey Trust Company, on its behalf and on behalf of the Debentureholders, a first charge security interest in all of the Company’s present and after acquired properties;



d) to grant a conversion right to the holder of a Debenture pursuant to which Debentureholders may require the Company to convert their outstanding Debentures pro rata up to a maximum amount of CAD$6,250,000 (representing 25%) of the principal amount of the Debentures to be so converted at a conversion price of CAD$0.95, exercisable up to March 31, 2021, and delete the Debentureholder’s right to convert any part of the principal amount of a Debenture into common shares at a price of CAD$6.50 in the capital of the Company; and



e) to amend the redemption price to an amount equal to 103% of the principal amount, including accrued and unpaid interest thereon up to (and including) the redemption date up to February 28, 2023 and thereafter until the maturity date to an amount equal to 101.50% of the principal amount, including accrued and unpaid interest thereon up to (and including) the redemption date.