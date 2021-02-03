CPS Announces Shift in Business Strategy to Focus on Sustainable Float Glass Manufacturing

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (“CPS” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CPS) is pleased to announce a shift in the direction of the Company’s business strategy to focus on developing its Wanipigow silica sand deposit into a sustainable float glass manufacturing and coating facility. This facility would be designed to utilize the best available technology with a focus on sustainability initiatives such as waste heat recovery and optimizing use of Manitoba’s abundant and inexpensive renewable electricity to set a new standard for low-carbon footprint glass manufacturing. The greater Winnipeg area presents an opportunity for significant long-term manufacturing cost and logistics advantages for a float glass facility focused on energy efficient architectural glass or solar glass.



The shift in business strategy is the result of an internal review of the various applications for the Company’s silica sand deposit which identified float glass manufacturing as a high potential application for which the Company’s silica sand is ideally suited. Float glass manufacturing has shown better overall project economics and market stability compared to Wanipigow proppant production. This internal review is supported by an independent business study commissioned by the Company and conducted by an independent international glass markets focused consulting group, GlassGlobal Consulting GmbH (“GlassGlobal”). A full summary of the revised strategy and information on the business opportunity can be viewed at www.wanipigowglass.com.

“Today there is not a single float glass manufacturing facility in Canada,” stated Glenn Leroux, President and CEO of CPS. “Every pane of glass utilized in this country is imported. Based on the business study and market projections completed by GlassGlobal, current dynamics in North America show a manufacturing supply deficit demonstrating the requirement for up to four additional float glass facilities by 2025 for North America to be self-sufficient. Establishing a float glass facility in Canada using responsibly sourced local raw materials and responsibly produced Canadian energy creates a unique opportunity to provide much needed sustainably manufactured float glass to Canadian, North American and international markets in an environmentally responsible manner.”