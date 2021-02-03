Diageo North America Establishes Innovative Program With HBCUs to Develop Future Leaders and Help Shape a More Equitable Society

The North America business of Diageo, a global beverage leader, is committing $10 million to support 25 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and creating permanent endowed funds to provide financial aid grants anticipated to benefit thousands of talented students in need over the years. Funds will be available for HBCU students across different disciplines and majors, and distributed according to each institution’s financial aid process.

Diageo North America establishes program with 25 HBCUs (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are proud to partner with these esteemed institutions and to do our part to help shape a more equitable society by providing opportunities for future leaders,” said Debra Crew, President, Diageo North America. “This initiative further deepens Diageo’s commitment to making a long term and sustainable impact on underrepresented communities.”

The program will provide funding to support students at the following institutions: Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Bowie State University, Clark Atlanta University, Delaware State University, Dillard University, Fisk University, Fort Valley State University, Florida A&M University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Harris-Stowe State University, Howard University, Jackson State University, Kentucky State University, Morehouse College, Morgan State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina A&T University, North Carolina Central University, Tennessee State University, Tuskegee University, University of Virgin Islands, Winston-Salem State University, and Xavier University.

Higher education leaders representing Winston-Salem State University, Morehouse College and the University of the Virgin Islands recognize the positive impact the endowments will have on the HBCU community and its students, across the country.

“Many of our students come from under-resourced communities and the pandemic aggravates the financial hardship to complete their education or could potentially accumulate a great deal of debt when they graduate,” said Elwood L. Robinson, Chancellor of Winston-Salem State University. "This endowment will help us provide first class education and a life changing opportunity to our students.”