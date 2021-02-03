 

Enlivex Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Phase II Clinical Trial Evaluating Allocetra in Severe and Critical COVID-19 Patients and Provides a Program Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 13:55  |  92   |   |   

  • Phase II (16 patients treated, 9/16 (56%) with severe illness, 7/16 (44%) with critical illness, follow-up period of 28 days post-AllocetraTM treatment)
    • 0/16 (0%) mortality on day-28
    • 14/16 (87.5%) patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital by day-28
    • Average duration of hospitalization post administration of AllocetraTM for discharged patients was 5.3 days
    • 2/16 (12.5%) patients, both of whom had critical illness at the time of AllocetraTM treatment, were hospitalized in the ICU on a respirator on day-28
  • Phase II + Ib (21 patients treated, 11/21 (52%) with severe illness, 10/21 (48%) with critical illness)
    • 0/21 (0%) mortality on day-28
    • 19/21 (90.5%) patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital by day-28
    • Average duration of hospitalization post administration of AllocetraTM for discharged patients was 5.6 days
    • 2/21 (9.5%) patients, both of whom had critical illness at the time of AllocetraTM treatment, were hospitalized in the ICU on a respirator on day-28
  • Based on the positive safety and efficacy results from the Phase II trial and in consultation with the trial’s principal investigator, the Company has completed the Phase II trial early after enrolling sixteen, rather than twenty-four, patients. The Company expects to submit a summary of the data to regulatory bodies later this month to serve as the basis for a discussion on the next steps in Allocetra’s regulatory pathway in COVID-19 patients with severe or critical illness.
  • ﻿Allocetra’s intrinsic mechanism of action is immune-modulation, and is expected to potentially be relevant to COVID-19 severe/critical patients infected by various coronavirus strain mutations

Nes Ziona, Israel, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company targeting diseased macrophages in patients with sepsis, COVID-19 and solid tumors, today reported positive top-line results from a multi-center, investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial evaluating AllocetraTM in severe and critical COVID-19 patients. Based on the positive results and in consultation with the trial’s principal investigator, the Company has completed the trial early and plans to submit a summary of the data for review by the relevant regulatory bodies. Submission of the data summary to regulators is expected later this month and will serve as the basis for a discussion with regulators on the next steps in Allocetra’s regulatory pathway in COVID-19 patients with severe or critical illness.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enlivex Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Phase II Clinical Trial Evaluating Allocetra in Severe and Critical COVID-19 Patients and Provides a Program Update Phase II (16 patients treated, 9/16 (56%) with severe illness, 7/16 (44%) with critical illness, follow-up period of 28 days post-AllocetraTM treatment) 0/16 (0%) mortality on day-28 14/16 (87.5%) patients recovered and were discharged from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Asia Broadband Retains Integrity Media for Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Portage County Sheriff’s Department Selects Draganfly to Provide its Vital Intelligence ...
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
Isracann Prepares to Import Canadian Cannabis into Israel and Europe
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Enlivex to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference