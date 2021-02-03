 

Kinnevik leads funding round in Vivino

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 13:45  |  43   |   |   

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik”) today announced that it is investing USD 70m in Vivino, the world’s leading wine app.

Vivino is the world's largest online wine community and most downloaded wine app with over 50 million users, who turn to the platform for its personalized recommendations, unbiased ratings, and selection of wines from more than 700 marketplace partners worldwide.

Vivino was founded by Heini Zachariassen and Theis Søndergaard who set out to create a service for people that want to find great wines. Similar to groceries, the market for wine is massive, around USD 400bn per year globally, and the transition to online is lagging other categories. The company has reached significant scale with over USD 250m in GMV and profitability despite only converting circa 1.5% of app users to buyers thus offering significant latent potential.

The USD 70m investment is a combination of primary and secondary shares, and Kinnevik is joining existing investors Creandum and GP Bullhound together with additional investor Sprints Capital. The new capital will enable Vivino to improve its core technology and artificial intelligence platform to create better and more personalized recommendations for its users. The company will also deepen its focus on select markets with the greatest potential for growth, including the US, Germany and the UK.

Kinnevik’s CEO Georgi Ganev commented: “Addressing a massive market, Vivino has claimed the position as the go-to wine utility for consumers all over the world. They have created a strong community with network effects, and have rich data insights with 1.5 billion scanned wines since inception. As the company builds out its marketplace capabilities and offering, we look forward to supporting Vivino on its growth journey leveraging our prior experience in the sector.”

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik is a sector-focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to make people’s lives better by providing more and better choice. In partnership with talented founders and management teams we build challenger businesses that use disruptive technology to address material, everyday needs. As active owners, we believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building long-term sustainable businesses that contribute positively to society. We invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, the US, and selectively in other markets. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kinnevik leads funding round in Vivino Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik”) today announced that it is investing USD 70m in Vivino, the world’s leading wine app. Vivino is the world's largest online wine community and most downloaded wine app with over 50 million users, who turn to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Asia Broadband Retains Integrity Media for Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Portage County Sheriff’s Department Selects Draganfly to Provide its Vital Intelligence ...
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
Isracann Prepares to Import Canadian Cannabis into Israel and Europe
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Invitation to Kinnevik’s Capital Markets Day 2021
21.01.21
Conference call to present Kinnevik’s fourth quarter and full-year results 2020
20.01.21
Kinnevik’s Deputy Chairman Henrik Poulsen will not be available for re-election
14.01.21
Kinnevik participates in funding round in Budbee lead by AMF