 

DGAP-News Imcyse Enters into Research Collaboration and License Agreement for its ImotopeTM Technology with Pfizer in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.02.2021, 14:00  |  66   |   |   

DGAP-News: Imcyse SA / Key word(s): Agreement
Imcyse Enters into Research Collaboration and License Agreement for its ImotopeTM Technology with Pfizer in Rheumatoid Arthritis

03.02.2021 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Imcyse Enters into Research Collaboration and License Agreement for its ImotopeTM Technology with Pfizer in Rheumatoid Arthritis

  • Imcyse and Pfizer to collaborate to develop ImotopeTM candidates to potentially treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
  • Pfizer to lead clinical development and commercialization activities
  • Imcyse to receive upfront payment in cash and through the purchase of equity in addition to milestone up to $180 million and tiered royalty payments

Liège, Belgium, February 03, 2021 - Imcyse, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of active and specific immunotherapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) for Imcyse's Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) program based on the Company's ImotopeTM technology. Following the successful completion of a research collaboration initiated in 2017, the companies have entered into such license agreement to develop ImotopesTM to potentially treat RA. In the initial period, the companies will collaborate to develop existing lead candidates and further optimize potential molecules. Subsequently, Pfizer will lead clinical development and commercialization activities for the program.

Under the terms of the agreement, Imcyse will receive an up-front payment and Pfizer will purchase an equity stake in Imcyse to be executed in an upcoming financing round. In addition, Imcyse is eligible to receive up to USD 180 million in milestones in addition to tiered royalty payments. In addition, Mike Vincent, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Inflammation & Immunology Research Unit at Pfizer will join the Imcyse Scientific Advisory Board.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Imcyse Enters into Research Collaboration and License Agreement for its ImotopeTM Technology with Pfizer in Rheumatoid Arthritis DGAP-News: Imcyse SA / Key word(s): Agreement Imcyse Enters into Research Collaboration and License Agreement for its ImotopeTM Technology with Pfizer in Rheumatoid Arthritis 03.02.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group legt finalen Angebotspreis auf 38,00 € je Aktie fest
DGAP-Adhoc: freenet AG: freenet AG beschließt Aktienrückkaufprogramm für bis zu 135 Mio. EUR sowie eine ...
DGAP-News: GSK and CureVac to develop next generation mRNA COVID-19 vaccines
DGAP-News: CR Capital AG: Starkes vorläufiges Ergebnis für das Geschäftsjahr 2020; Weiteres nachhaltiges ...
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG expandiert stark in Europa
DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Strengthens Biologics Business by Acquiring US-Based Plasmid DNA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgemeine Gold- und Silberscheideanstalt AG: Umicore SA beabsichtigt Durchführung eines ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group legt finalen Angebotspreis auf 38,00 € je Aktie fest
DGAP-Adhoc: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group sets final offer price at €38.00 per share
Titel
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit Markteinführung einer Linie von CBD-Zigaretten, die unter dem ...
Börse Hannover: Rebalancing GERMAN GENDER INDEX - Zwölf Unternehmen neu im Index
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
Augsburger Aktienbank AG: Verkauf des Leasinggeschäfts an PEAC Finance
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (47) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...