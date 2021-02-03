DGAP-News: Imcyse SA / Key word(s): Agreement Imcyse Enters into Research Collaboration and License Agreement for its ImotopeTM Technology with Pfizer in Rheumatoid Arthritis 03.02.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Imcyse and Pfizer to collaborate to develop Imotope TM candidates to potentially treat Rheumatoid Arthritis

Pfizer to lead clinical development and commercialization activities

Imcyse to receive upfront payment in cash and through the purchase of equity in addition to milestone up to $180 million and tiered royalty payments

Liège, Belgium, February 03, 2021 - Imcyse, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of active and specific immunotherapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) for Imcyse's Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) program based on the Company's ImotopeTM technology. Following the successful completion of a research collaboration initiated in 2017, the companies have entered into such license agreement to develop ImotopesTM to potentially treat RA. In the initial period, the companies will collaborate to develop existing lead candidates and further optimize potential molecules. Subsequently, Pfizer will lead clinical development and commercialization activities for the program.

Under the terms of the agreement, Imcyse will receive an up-front payment and Pfizer will purchase an equity stake in Imcyse to be executed in an upcoming financing round. In addition, Imcyse is eligible to receive up to USD 180 million in milestones in addition to tiered royalty payments. In addition, Mike Vincent, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Inflammation & Immunology Research Unit at Pfizer will join the Imcyse Scientific Advisory Board.