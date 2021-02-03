 

DGAP-News Imcyse Announces Start of Phase 1b/2a IMPACT Study in Patients with Recent Onset Type 1 Diabetes

Imcyse Announces Start of Phase 1b/2a IMPACT Study in Patients with Recent Onset Type 1 Diabetes

Liège, Belgium, February 03, 2021 - Imcyse, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of active and specific immunotherapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, today announced the first patients' treatment in the IMCY-0098 Proof of ACtion in Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) (IMPACT) study with IMCY-0098. The IMPACT trial, in collaboration with INNODIA, will evaluate the ability of the ImotopeTM IMCY-0098 to preserve beta-cell function in adult and adolescent patients with recent onset T1D as well as determine the best and safe dose and regimen for continued development. Patient recruitment is ongoing. Topline data from the study is anticipated in the second half of 2023.

IMCY-0098, the most advanced ImotopeTM in development, is designed to halt the progression of diabetes by stopping the body's immune system from attacking beta-cells. With early intervention the aim is to preserve the pancreas' ability to produce insulin and allow patients to manage the disease without the need for daily insulin injections. The Imcyse approach is unique and distinct to general tolerance induction or overall "immune-suppression". ImotopesTM specifically target the autoimmune pathway without harming the rest of the immune system. In the first-in-human EXALT trial, IMCY-0098 was found to be safe and well tolerated at all doses tested. Initial trends of clinical and immunological benefits were also observed.

"Imcyse is developing a new approach to treating T1D, which seeks to intervene early enough in the disease progression to preserve pancreatic function by specifically targeting the autoreactive immune cells," said Denis Bedoret, Imcyse CEO. "Our ImotopeTM technology has great potential to result in a cure for patients suffering from this and other life altering autoimmune diseases."

