FireEye Recognizes Carahsoft, NTT Communications, Sopra Steria, NTT Australia and rSolutions as Partners of the Year

"Over the past year, organizations around the globe have had to react to some incredibly difficult situations, many of which couldn’t have been anticipated,” said Bill Robbins, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at FireEye. “The channel community found themselves at the epicenter of this change, and we want to acknowledge each of these winners for their adaptivity, creativity, and their overall commitment to helping ensure that our joint customers have strong defenses in place.”

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced the winners of its 2020 Partner Awards. Each award recognizes the achievements of the top FireEye partners in 2020, highlighting their contributions to help protect customers around the world and the growth of their security business with FireEye. The award ceremony was held virtually this past week during FireEye Momentum, the company's annual partner and sales conference.

Recipients of the 2020 FireEye Partner Awards include:

Distributor of the Year: Carahsoft (Global) – Recognized for continual innovation and the addition of resources to drive record bookings in the FireEye public sector business.

Top Partner Performance: rSolutions (Americas) – Teaming exclusively with FireEye, rSolutions crafted a seamless MSSP offering backed by Managed Defense, more than doubling bookings year-over-year. NTT Australia (APAC) – This partner demonstrated phenomenal success in 2020, growing bookings 3-fold, due in great part to embracing the FireEye Solutions stack and Mandiant Security Validation solutions to enable joint customers to quantifiably understand if individual tools are protecting as expected. NTT Communications (Japan) – Over the past three years, the largest MSSP in Japan has greatly expanded its business with FireEye, showing significant growth by incorporating FireEye Endpoint Security, Email Security and Network Security solutions as part of its standard security platform. Sopra Steria (EMEA) – Since forming a strategic relationship with FireEye three years ago, Sopra Steria has really embraced a “Winning Together” team spirit; this was exemplified with a 7-digit endpoint security project win with a large Aerospace customer.



“We are honored that FireEye has recognized us with its Distributor of the Year award,” said Chris Clarke, Director of Sales for the FireEye team at Carahsoft. “Over the past year, we worked closely with the FireEye team to establish streamlined workflows to meet the needs of the Public Sector for enhanced security solutions. It’s this level of coordination, paired with the breadth of FireEye’s offerings and expertise, which has driven our companies and reseller partners to joint success.”

