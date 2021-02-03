 

FireEye Recognizes Carahsoft, NTT Communications, Sopra Steria, NTT Australia and rSolutions as Partners of the Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced the winners of its 2020 Partner Awards. Each award recognizes the achievements of the top FireEye partners in 2020, highlighting their contributions to help protect customers around the world and the growth of their security business with FireEye. The award ceremony was held virtually this past week during FireEye Momentum, the company's annual partner and sales conference.

"Over the past year, organizations around the globe have had to react to some incredibly difficult situations, many of which couldn’t have been anticipated,” said Bill Robbins, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at FireEye. “The channel community found themselves at the epicenter of this change, and we want to acknowledge each of these winners for their adaptivity, creativity, and their overall commitment to helping ensure that our joint customers have strong defenses in place.”

Recipients of the 2020 FireEye Partner Awards include:

  • Distributor of the Year:
    • Carahsoft (Global) – Recognized for continual innovation and the addition of resources to drive record bookings in the FireEye public sector business.
  • Top Partner Performance:
    • rSolutions (Americas) – Teaming exclusively with FireEye, rSolutions crafted a seamless MSSP offering backed by Managed Defense, more than doubling bookings year-over-year.
    • NTT Australia (APAC) – This partner demonstrated phenomenal success in 2020, growing bookings 3-fold, due in great part to embracing the FireEye Solutions stack and Mandiant Security Validation solutions to enable joint customers to quantifiably understand if individual tools are protecting as expected.
    • NTT Communications (Japan) – Over the past three years, the largest MSSP in Japan has greatly expanded its business with FireEye, showing significant growth by incorporating FireEye Endpoint Security, Email Security and Network Security solutions as part of its standard security platform.
    • Sopra Steria (EMEA) – Since forming a strategic relationship with FireEye three years ago, Sopra Steria has really embraced a “Winning Together” team spirit; this was exemplified with a 7-digit endpoint security project win with a large Aerospace customer.

“We are honored that FireEye has recognized us with its Distributor of the Year award,” said Chris Clarke, Director of Sales for the FireEye team at Carahsoft. “Over the past year, we worked closely with the FireEye team to establish streamlined workflows to meet the needs of the Public Sector for enhanced security solutions. It’s this level of coordination, paired with the breadth of FireEye’s offerings and expertise, which has driven our companies and reseller partners to joint success.”

For more information on becoming a FireEye partner, please visit https://www.fireeye.com/partners.html

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 9,900 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

2021 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FireEye Recognizes Carahsoft, NTT Communications, Sopra Steria, NTT Australia and rSolutions as Partners of the Year FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced the winners of its 2020 Partner Awards. Each award recognizes the achievements of the top FireEye partners in 2020, highlighting their contributions to help protect …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Titan Medical Announces Us $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
FireEye Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
21.01.21
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates FireEye, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – FEYE
12.01.21
NEW PONEMON RESEARCH: Growing Security Operation Center Challenges, Increasing Complexity and Rising Costs Drive Investments in XDR and Security Automation
06.01.21
FireEye to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 2, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
32
FireEye - Cybersecurity