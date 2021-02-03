 

Semtech’s AVX Selected by Cypress Technology for Its AV Extenders

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Cypress Technology, a leader in design and manufacturing of innovative audio visual (AV) and multimedia products, has adopted Semtech’s AVX for its new line of high quality point-to-point AV extenders. Cypress selected AVX to enable transmission of uncompressed 4K60 video over distances up to 30km.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005093/en/

Cypress leverages Semtech's AVX technology (Photo: Business Wire)

“Semtech’s AVX was the first 4K60 AV extension IC on the market and remains the optimal solution to meet our customer demands. Our AVX-based products can transmit uncompressed video with zero-frame latency,” said Jason Yeh, Assistant Manager of Business Development Division at Cypress. “Cypress AVX-based products are gaining interest in command and control, medical and other highly demanding end markets.”

Cypress has leveraged the versatility of Semtech’s AVX for point-to-point extension of audio, video, Gigabit Ethernet, USB, and control signals. The transmission of each of these signals occurs with high reliability thanks to AVX’s robustness against EMI interference. Cypress offers products for both copper and fiber optic connectivity in compact form factors, taking advantage of AVX’s ability to connect directly to the SFP+ optical module, and thereby reducing cost, power and complexity of its product design.

“The value proposition of AVX resonates with manufacturers servicing the growing fiber optic AV extensions market,” said Don Shaver, Vice President of Video Products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “AVX is also displacing incumbent technology especially when new designs require reliable transmission of high quality video. AVX has hit the sweet spot in terms of cost, power consumption and reliable performance. AVX is a real success story for Semtech.”

To learn more, visit Semtech’s website.

Cypress Technology

In 1989 Cypress Technology was founded in Taiwan and specializes in the design and manufacture of innovative AV and Multimedia products. Today, Cypress Technology is highly recognized as a pioneer within the AV industry and offers an extensive product range that is widely used throughout the industry. Our vision is to create opportunities to see, and be seen, and to expand the horizons endlessly by spreading content widely through synchronous transmission of independent audio and video sources. Using real-time communication technology, more engagement is created and shared, more ideas are exchanged, more relationships are linked, and more opportunities are innovated. For more information, visit https://www.cypress.com/.

