 

Henry Schein to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Conference Call on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 10 00 A.M. ET

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results before the stock market opens on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, and will provide a live webcast of its earnings conference call on the same day beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. Speakers on the call will include Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, and Steven Paladino, the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Investors can access the call by visiting www.henryschein.com/IRwebcasts. A replay will be available on the Henry Schein website following the presentation.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional healthcare clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500 index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $10.0 billion in 2019, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.



ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Henry Schein Named to Fortune ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ List for 20th Consecutive Year
28.01.21
Henry Schein Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index
05.01.21
Henry Schein Acquires Majority Interest in Prism Medical Products, Enters Home Medical Supply Market

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
27
Henry Schein - Weltmarktführer Dentalhandel