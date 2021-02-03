Engagent Health Addresses Critical Need for Healthcare Accessibility With Avaya OneCloud

For the 43 percent of adults aged 19 – 64 that had inadequate health insurance prior to the pandemic, and the millions of others who lost coverage as a result, Engagent Health is a vital resource for exploring options and finding their best plan. Engagent Health provides a cloud-based platform for government agencies and healthcare plan providers that streamlines onboarding, member acquisition and CRM. The company also provides outsourced agent support to help offset peak call times for health insurance plans.

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed a looming crisis in healthcare accessibility that has made organizations like Engagent Health increasingly important, and they have chosen Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) for the critical communications solutions that are dramatically improving access to care for millions of individuals across the U.S.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS and its advanced, AI-enhanced digital engagement capabilities, supports a broad range of touchpoints and interaction types to increase responsiveness, hyper-personalize, and better support the customer journey. Engagent Health is able to consolidate its fragmented contact center environment and align processes, resources and functions, and to leverage new ways to connect with customers when and how they want.

The company chose Avaya OneCloud CCaaS (contact center as a service) for its contact center operations and Avaya’s UCaaS calling solution, Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral, to enhance communications for its distributed workforce. The company also plans to use Avaya OneCloud CPaaS (communications platform as a service) to flexibly build services that enhance customer and business outcomes. Using Avaya OneCloud solutions, the company has been able to increase its conversion rate by 60 percent and increase care plan engagement by 80 percent compared to the average provider.

“We couldn’t settle when it came to the contact center. We had seen Avaya’s recognitions for contact center and customer experience innovation over the years, and we knew they’d be able to take our operations to that next level,” said Austin Ifedirah, Founder and CEO at Engagent Health. “We need to take lessons from other industries and apply that to what is being done in healthcare, including critical areas of care like member acquisition and care plan engagement. Avaya is helping us move fast to deliver the kind of experiences that will put us ahead of the rest.”