TurboTax Launches 2021 Integrated Marketing Communication Program to Empower and Educate the Latino Community this Tax Season

“TurboTax is committed to serving the Latino community by listening to their needs,” said Alejandra Molinari , Lead of TurboTax Latino Communications. “They are the fuel of entrepreneurship, fastest adopters of technology and a crucial demographic of our nation’s future. However, the Latino market also faces many challenges and as we rollout our marketing efforts, it is important for us as a brand to serve them with the tools and resources they need to be successful in their finances, starting with a better understanding of their own taxes.”

TurboTax , from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the leader in online tax preparation, processing nearly 40 million tax returns last year alone, announced today the launch of its Latino-focused integrated marketing efforts. The year 2020 was an unpredictable and challenging year that forced many Latinos to make tough financial decisions. TurboTax, more than ever, is focused on providing resources and tools to assist and financially empower the Latino community. The brand has formed strategic media and community partnerships to promote access to key educational content and provide relief to those most in need.

Last year brought several events that could have impacted an individual’s tax filing situation. For this reason, TurboTax developed in-language tools to serve as a resource to the Latino community and support them throughout these unprecedented times; these include the Unemployment Center, a Self-Employed Coronavirus Relief Center, and the Coronavirus and Stimulus Center. TurboTax also offers TurboTax Live, so the Latino community can get answers to their tax questions as they go and a review of their return before they file. Additionally, NEW this tax season is the TurboTax Live Full Service offering which enables taxpayers to connect to a dedicated bilingual tax expert, who will prepare and file their tax return from start to finish, all from the comfort of their own home.

Latino taxpayers with simple tax returns can take advantage of the TurboTax Live Basic limited time offer and have a bilingual tax expert review their return for free so they can be 100% confident their taxes are done right.

This year’s TurboTax Latino marketing efforts include the “Straight To You” (Directamente a ti) advertising campaign, which reinforces that tax filers can file using TurboTax Live products, receiving the help of a bilingual tax expert along the way so they can file with total confidence. The campaign features two Latino targeted TV spots currently on air: