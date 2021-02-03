 

TurboTax Launches 2021 Integrated Marketing Communication Program to Empower and Educate the Latino Community this Tax Season

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

TurboTax, from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the leader in online tax preparation, processing nearly 40 million tax returns last year alone, announced today the launch of its Latino-focused integrated marketing efforts. The year 2020 was an unpredictable and challenging year that forced many Latinos to make tough financial decisions. TurboTax, more than ever, is focused on providing resources and tools to assist and financially empower the Latino community. The brand has formed strategic media and community partnerships to promote access to key educational content and provide relief to those most in need.

“TurboTax is committed to serving the Latino community by listening to their needs,” said Alejandra Molinari, Lead of TurboTax Latino Communications. “They are the fuel of entrepreneurship, fastest adopters of technology and a crucial demographic of our nation’s future. However, the Latino market also faces many challenges and as we rollout our marketing efforts, it is important for us as a brand to serve them with the tools and resources they need to be successful in their finances, starting with a better understanding of their own taxes.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Intuit!
Long
Basispreis 331,00€
Hebel 6,84
Ask 0,45
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 441,71€
Hebel 6,64
Ask 0,51
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Last year brought several events that could have impacted an individual’s tax filing situation. For this reason, TurboTax developed in-language tools to serve as a resource to the Latino community and support them throughout these unprecedented times; these include the Unemployment Center, a Self-Employed Coronavirus Relief Center, and the Coronavirus and Stimulus Center. TurboTax also offers TurboTax Live, so the Latino community can get answers to their tax questions as they go and a review of their return before they file. Additionally, NEW this tax season is the TurboTax Live Full Service offering which enables taxpayers to connect to a dedicated bilingual tax expert, who will prepare and file their tax return from start to finish, all from the comfort of their own home.

Latino taxpayers with simple tax returns can take advantage of the TurboTax Live Basic limited time offer and have a bilingual tax expert review their return for free so they can be 100% confident their taxes are done right.

This year’s TurboTax Latino marketing efforts include the “Straight To You” (Directamente a ti) advertising campaign, which reinforces that tax filers can file using TurboTax Live products, receiving the help of a bilingual tax expert along the way so they can file with total confidence. The campaign features two Latino targeted TV spots currently on air:

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TurboTax Launches 2021 Integrated Marketing Communication Program to Empower and Educate the Latino Community this Tax Season TurboTax, from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the leader in online tax preparation, processing nearly 40 million tax returns last year alone, announced today the launch of its Latino-focused integrated marketing efforts. The year 2020 was an …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Titan Medical Announces Us $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Intuit Partners with Octopus Energy to Provide Renewable Options to UK QuickBooks Employees & Customers
01.02.21
Intuit QuickBooks Capital to Help Small Businesses Access Additional PPP Loans as SBA-Approved Lender
28.01.21
Intuit to Announce Second-quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on Feb. 23
27.01.21
Kissigs Quality Investment-Favoriten für 2021: Amazon, Apple, Intuit, MBB, PayPal
19.01.21
Intuit Builds on Resources to Help Self-Employed and Small Businesses Understand Available Relief Under New Congressional Aid Package
14.01.21
Intuit Announces Virtual Annual Stockholder Meeting
06.01.21
All New Mint iOS App Launched to Empower Financial Freedom
05.01.21
Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi to Present at Goldman Sachs Technology Virtual Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
19
Intuit - Financial SaaS